Entertainment

COVID-19 Is A Tip Of What Is To Come If You Miss Rapture – Pretty Mike

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.According...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor,...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike

Socialite Pretty Mike has again taken to his IG page to again speak on the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The club owner in his post wrote on how everything in life is vanity as with the pandemic all the riches and affluence many have, are of no use anymore.

Read Also: COVID-19: It Is Not The Time To Blame Govt, It Is Time To Pray – Pretty Mike

In his words;

”Emptiness and Vanity!

Our cars are just parked there, no where to go to. The private jets are lying in waste, air spaces are all shut, every country nursing its citizens and fighting an unseen tiny enemy.

Each man is confined to a room in those big mansions and the designers; clothes, bags, shoes, perfumes and make-up kits have all become useless and serving no purpose.
No more urgent appointments and business meetings that deprive us of time with God and family.

No parties to attend and hangouts to meet up with friends, no more convoys and sirens, even the money stocked away in the accounts and soak aways are useless… Even our expansive and expensive church auditoriums are empty, it is now each man with his God in truth and in spirit.

All we need today is food and air to breathe, we just want to be alive. Nothing else is really important.

This world has never been vanity as it is today!

Good news is; we all have one more chance to introspect, to reflect and ask yourself why does God need to keep me alive through this? To marry or buy new cars or perhaps finish my doctorate or bachelors degree?

What is my purpose in life now and after Covid-19?
Why does God need to spare me and allow others die?
Of what value am I to humanity and to God and His kingdom that should make God to spare me?

Let us pray and repent and seek a more purposeful living after Covid-19.
Covid-19 is just a tip of what is to come if you miss rapture!

#StayHomeStaySafe
#DoYourPartStaySafe
#GodWillHealOurLand

Previous articleCoronavirus Lockdown Is Letting Us Understand How Animals Feel In The Zoo – Inwang
Next articleBe Kind, But Don’t Be Foolish – Toyin Lawani (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: ‘Distribute Seized Food Items To Nigerians’ -RMD Tells Nigerian Customs

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular actor, Richard Move Damijo has called on men of the Nigerian customs service to distribute all the seized food items in their custody to...
Read more

Be Kind, But Don’t Be Foolish – Toyin Lawani (Video)

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lwni has penned a thoughtful piece on her IG page in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.Toyin,who...
Read more

Coronavirus Lockdown Is Letting Us Understand How Animals Feel In The Zoo – Inwang

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Filmmaker Moses Inwang has taken to social media to share some of the important lessons he has learned since the coronavirus pandemic started.Moses listed...
Read more

‘Olamide Changed My Life’ – Master Kraft (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular music producer, Master Kraft is gushing over YBNL boss, Olamide as he tagged him a talented genius.Taking to Instagram, the beatmaker pointed out...
Read more
- Advertisement -