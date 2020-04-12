COVID-19 Is Not On Easter Break, Stay At Home: Melaye Begs Nigerians

Former Kogi west senator, Dino Melaye has called on Nigerians to continue staying at home so as to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further stated that the dreaded disease is not on Easter break and as such people should not break the stay at home order.

“Corona is not on Easter break. Pastors and my people stay at home. Governors don’t be used by the devil biko. Ejoor don’t break the sit at home order don Allah. Oga Coro is not on break, please. We shall overcome…wisdom is profitable to direct.”