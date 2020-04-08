COVID-19: Jigawa Govt Extends Stay At Home Order By Two Weeks

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State has extended the stay at home order for civil servants in the State by two weeks in efforts to prevent Coronavirus outbreak.

Recall that on the 24th of March, the Governor initially ordered workers in the state to stay at home for two weeks.

With the expiration of the initial two weeks, Badaru on Tuesday during a press briefing in Dutse extended the stay at home order.

The government said the workers would be working from home till April 21, with the exception of those on essential duties, including those in the Ministries of Health, Finance and Water Resources.