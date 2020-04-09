Metro News

COVID-19: Kaduna Quarantine Law Violators To Spend 14 Days In Isolation Facility

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Kaduna State Government has said travellers coming into the state would be quarantined for 14 days in an isolation facility.

The notice was issued at the end of the weekly meeting of the state committee on COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by the commissioner of homeland affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the order comes into effect on April 9.

Aruwan explained that all entry points into the state will be barricaded, as only authorised persons will be given passage, while those who are denied entry, will be asked to return to where they were coming from.

