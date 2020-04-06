COVID-19: Kaduna Sends 89 Samples For Testing

On Monday, Kaduna State Government revealed that the state has sent a total of 89 samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Coronavirus test.

Recall that on Sunday, NCDC announced a new case of the virus in the state, bringing the total to five.

Also Read: No Research Linking 5G Network With COVID-19: Minister

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni who disclosed this in Monday said, of the 89 samples, five were positive, 77 samples were negative, while, eight are pending.

Dr Baloni an a press statement she issued on Monday, 119 contacts have been so far listed, while further contact tracing is ongoing.