COVID-19: Kate Henshaw Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors’ Welfare

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has queried the minister for health, Osagie Ehanire for saying he is not aware that doctors are not paid hazard allowance in Nigeria.

Read Also: Coronavirus: We Need A Detailed State Of The Nation Address — Actress Kate Henshaw Demands

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Friday, the actress asked the minister to explain what he is aware of.

“Minister of Health, Osagie Ohanire, you are not aware? What are you aware of?? These doctors and nurses and other support staff put their lives on the line daily and even more so now!! More so now!!,” Henshaw tweeted.