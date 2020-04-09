National News

COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state.The Governor pointed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

This is coming days after the State Government lockdown Offa local government, where the two Coronavirus cases in the State emerged from.

Also Read: Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

The state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who is also the chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19 made this known during a press briefing on Thursday.

He revealed that violators of the pronouncement may face prosecution in line with the state regulations on the pandemic — except vehicles carrying goods and services such as food and drugs and categories earlier exempted in a recent address by President Buhari.

This order is scheduled to take effect from 6:00pm on Friday 10th of April.

Previous articleNkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)
Next articleCoronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state.The Governor pointed out that his approval was...
Read more

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from April 6-8, three U.S. Consulate-organized...
Read more

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.A...
Read more

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.Recall that...
Read more
- Advertisement -