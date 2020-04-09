COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

This is coming days after the State Government lockdown Offa local government, where the two Coronavirus cases in the State emerged from.

The state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who is also the chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19 made this known during a press briefing on Thursday.

He revealed that violators of the pronouncement may face prosecution in line with the state regulations on the pandemic — except vehicles carrying goods and services such as food and drugs and categories earlier exempted in a recent address by President Buhari.

This order is scheduled to take effect from 6:00pm on Friday 10th of April.