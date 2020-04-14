Metro News

COVID-19: Lagos Charges Residents On Maintaining Social Distancing

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Lagos State Government has charged Lagosians not to spread the COVID-19 virus by maintaining social distancing and carrying out basic hygiene practices such as regular washing of hands.

The charge was jointly given by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC), Lanre Mojola and the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Dolapo Fasawe.

They spoke when the COVID-19 joint Taskforce on enforcement, social distancing and gatherings (LSC & LASEPA) paid a courtesy call on the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun.

Mojola declared that the joint task force team was in Epe to sensitize and distribute stimulus welfare packages to the community following the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, social distancing at this point was crucial to flatten the curve and break the cycle of transmission of the virus.

He appealed that maintaining social distancing is key to the safety of lives, adding that constant washing of hands with soap and water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, isolating self and call for help if symptoms of acute respiratory infection such as coughing, sneezing, sore throat and difficulty in breathing occurs.

