COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the State ahead of the coming Easter celebration.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Thursday on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read: Lockdown: Cherubim And Seraphim Church Delivers God’s Message To Sanwo-Olu

Akosile, in a short statement, urged Lagosians to disregard the report and treat such claims as another fake news, being spread by some persons to undermine the good work of the Governor in his fight against the novel coronavirus.

See his tweets below:

