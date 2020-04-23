COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 91 New Cases, Total Number Now 873

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, says the country has confirmed 91 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), a pandemic outbreak in the country.

The new cases as on Wednesday evening, bring the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 873.

The NCDC reported that 74 cases were discovered in Lagos, 5 in Katsina,4 in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT, 1 in Adamawa.

“91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”.

It further disclosed that 197 patients have been discharged and 28 deaths have been recorded in the country.

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state: Lagos-504, FCT-119, Kano-73, Ogun-24, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Oyo-17, Edo-17, Kwara-10, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Gombe-5, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Sokoto-1.