COVID-19: NCDC Releases Updated List Of State Emergency Numbers For Citizens

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has released an updated list of state emergency numbers for citizens to call if they require testing for COVID-19.

This comes after 23 cases of the novel coronavirus was recorded in the country.

The agency took to Twitter to make available the updated list.

“#COVID19Nigeria

We have updated list of State Emergency numbers. If you require testing:

1. Contact your STATE through the listed numbers

2. Provide relevant details e.g. travel history

3. Stay at home & wait for further advice” the agency tweeted.

See the numbers below: