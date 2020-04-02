National News

COVID-19: NCDC Releases Updated List Of State Emergency Numbers For Citizens

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has released an updated list of state emergency numbers for citizens to call if they require testing for COVID-19.

This comes after 23 cases of the novel coronavirus was recorded in the country.

The agency took to Twitter to make available  the updated list.

“#COVID19Nigeria

We have updated list of State Emergency numbers. If you require testing:

1. Contact your STATE through the listed numbers
2. Provide relevant details e.g. travel history
3. Stay at home & wait for further advice” the agency tweeted.

Read Also: Legendary Jazz Musician, Ellis Marsalis Jr, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

See the numbers below:

COVID-19 state emergency numbers
NCDC’s tweet
