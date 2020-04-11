National News

COVID-19: Niger Declares Total Lockdown For Two Weeks

By Olayemi Oladotun

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the complete lockdown of the state for 24 hours for the next two weeks.

The lockdown starts from April 13, 2020, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Lagos Discharges 4 More Coronavirus Patients

This is against the backdrop of the announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly Coronavirus in Minna, the state capital.

The government, however, gave a window period to allow people restock their homes with essentials, on the following days, Thursday 16th April, Monday 20th April, Thursday 23rd April and Monday 27th April, 2020 from 6AM to 6PM, adding that the window is not for social or religious activities as anyone caught flaunting the order will face the wrath of the law.

Bello, in an address to Nigerlites, explained, ” the decisive action became necessary in order to endure the pains of today and avoid the consequential damage of tomorrow.”

He told the people that the confirmed COVID-19 case is one Abubakar Sani from Limawa area of Minna, that travelled and returned home two weeks ago.

