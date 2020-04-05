COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state as a measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Vanguard reports.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman Niger Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, he said the new curfew would now take effect from 2 pm to 10 pm beginning from April 5 as against the earlier order of 10 a.m. to 12 midnight.

Statement below:

“Government had earlier imposed a curfew from 10 am to midnight following residents non-compliance to the sit-at-home order as well as nonchalant attitude of some people towards the prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

“In this new order of relaxing curfew from 2 pm to 10 pm, civil servants on grade level 1-12 earlier directed to stay at home as part of measures taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 are now to resume work on Monday, April 6, 2020, from 8 am to 2 pm.”

“All entry point to the state remain closed except to those on essential services,” he added.