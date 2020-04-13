COVID-19: Niger Traces, Quarantines 53 Contacts Of Confirmed Cases

The Niger State Government has confirmed that it has concluded the tracing of 53 people who had possible contact with the confirmed COVID-19 case in Limawa Area of Niger state.

Recall that some days ago, the North Central State recorded its first case of the Coronavirus.

Also Read: COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

The Chairman of the Taskforce on COVID-19 in the state, Ahmed Matane, were being quarantined because the COVID-19 confirmed case had been in contact with them after he was released from the hospital.

Speaking on a radio program in Minna, Matane explained that the confirmed case was released from the isolation center after his return from Lagos because he showed no symptoms of the infection.

https://thenationonlineng.net/covid-19-niger-traces-quarantines-53-contacts-of-confirmed-case/