COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks and the novel coronavirus.

The unconfirmed theory has it that the frequency from the wave emitted causes destructions on the human cells.

However, reacting to the rumour and outcry from some Nigerians that the authorisation for such should not be granted in Nigeria, the presidential aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has come out to categorically stated that such licence has not been granted to anybody.

She made this known via a statement on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 4th April.

She wrote:

NO LICENCE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 5G IN NIGERIA

“The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria. Based on available records.”