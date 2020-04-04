National News

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 1

Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus

According to reports, Brazilian winger, Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

Five times Ballon D'or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the first football billionaire by the end of 2019/2020 league...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks and the novel coronavirus.

The unconfirmed theory has it that the frequency from the wave emitted causes destructions on the human cells.

However, reacting to the rumour and outcry from some Nigerians that the authorisation for such should not be granted in Nigeria, the presidential aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie has come out to categorically stated that such licence has not been granted to anybody.

Read AlsoSix Coronavirus Patients Escape From Isolation Center

She made this known via a statement on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 4th April.

She wrote:

NO LICENCE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 5G IN NIGERIA

“The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria. Based on available records.”

 

 

Previous articleCOVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG
Next articlePastor Caught Packing Human Faeces, Reveals His Intention (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria are coming to share their...
Read more

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga, who has been accused...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded AbroadThe...
Read more

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 1
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more
- Advertisement -