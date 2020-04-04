COVID-19: Omotola Jalade Mocks Her Husband For Avoiding Her

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde simply known and addressed as as Omosexy has jockingly revealed that she intends to dump her husband as soon as the world gets over the novel coronavirus.

According to the screen diva, she said she is considering such move simply because she sneezed and her husband who is a captain almost fell off the bed something she described as a show of ‘fake love.’

She wrote:

Just small sneeze and this capt almost fell off the bed! After this quarantine…I’m not doing again. Fake love