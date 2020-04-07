COVID-19: Otedola Calls Out Those Yet To Redeem Their Pledges

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has called out those who are yet to fulfil their pledges to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Recall that after Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19, many wealthy Nigerians and the private sector made donations publicly to assist the government towards the fight of the pandemic.

The account was set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

Otedola took to his Instagram page to call out people and companies who have pledged but haven’t redeemed them as COVID-19 cases rise in Nigeria.

See his post below: