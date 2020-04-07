Trending

COVID-19: Otedola Calls Out Those Yet To Redeem Their Pledges

By Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has called out those who are yet to fulfil their pledges to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Recall that after Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19, many wealthy Nigerians and the private sector made donations publicly to assist the government towards the fight of the pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Femi Otedola Pledges N1bn To Fight Coronavirus

The account was set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

Otedola took to his Instagram page to call out people and companies who have pledged but haven’t redeemed them as COVID-19 cases rise in Nigeria.

See his post below:

Femi Otedola
Femi Otedola’s post

