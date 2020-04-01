COVID-19: Oyedepo Donates Ambulance, Medical Supplies To Ogun

The general overseer of the Living Faith Chapel International (a.k.a Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has joined the growing list of private individuals who are making donations towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The clergyman on Wednesday, donated an ambulance and medical consumables to the Ogun state government.

Making the donation, the popular preacher stated that the fight against the deadly disease is for the entire human race.

He said:

“We have come here today for the purpose of demonstrating our solidarity with the state government in the battle against COVID-19 which has been a global pandemic.

“We are in the fight together, and we trust God that at the end of the day, we will have a song of victory in the name of Jesus Christ.

“We have come today to present some items to help in this fight.

“We are rest assured that as we take steps medically and spiritually, the victory will be achieved.

“We have come with that purpose at heart and we trust God that, very soon, we will have a different story,” he said.