LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Oyedepo Donates Ambulance, Medical Supplies To Ogun

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsValerie Oke - 0

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

 Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus,...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemicThe tournament was due to be played between 29 June...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.This was...
Read more
Valerie Oke

David Oyedepo
David Oyedepo

The general overseer of the Living Faith Chapel International (a.k.a Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has joined the growing list of private individuals who are making donations towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The clergyman on Wednesday, donated an ambulance and medical consumables to the Ogun state government.

Making the donation, the popular preacher stated that the fight against the deadly disease is for the entire human race.

He said:

“We have come here today for the purpose of demonstrating our solidarity with the state government in the battle against COVID-19 which has been a global pandemic.

Read AlsoCOVID-19: Oyedepo Holds Church Service, Says ‘Plague Cannot Stop Us’

“We are in the fight together, and we trust God that at the end of the day, we will have a song of victory in the name of Jesus Christ.

“We have come today to present some items to help in this fight.

“We are rest assured that as we take steps medically and spiritually, the victory will be achieved.

“We have come with that purpose at heart and we trust God that, very soon, we will have a different story,” he said.

Previous articleWimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
Next articleLockdown: Kaduna Gov’t Procures N500m Foodstuffs For Vulnerable People
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Why Men Are More At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women- Report

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
A medical expert named Ifegbike Kalu has stated that men are more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than women because they are more...
Read more

Over 2000 Persons Tested For Covid-19 In Nigeria: Minister

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Wednesday said over 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the country.Ehanire said this during a press...
Read more

Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), professor Maurice Iwu has assured Nigerians that the vaccine for the treatment of novel coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has revealed that an American infected with the deadly coronavirus has been evacuated to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -