COVID 19: R Kelly’s Bid For Release Denied

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Singer, R. Kelly’s request to be released from jail due to the Coronavirus pandemic has been denied.

Reports have it that Kelly’s attorneys had asked a judge in Chicago to place the singer on home confinement at the Roosevelt Collections Loft apartment complex in Chicago.

The attorneys also complained about the prison’s new restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, saying it has made it impossible for them to meet with Kelly and prepare for trial.

Read Also: BREAKING: R Kelly slammed with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ stated that a judge in Chicago denied the motion, saying that the 53-year-old R&B singer remains a flight risk.

The judge said:

”[Kelly] is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses.

”The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

On Kelly’s fears about contracting Coronavirus if he remains behind bars, the Chicago judge explained there are no confirmed cases of the virus at Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago where the singer currently is.

The judge also pointed out that the Bureau of Prisons is working hard on combating the spread of the virus in its facilities like suspending all social visits and suspending inmate facility transfers.

The singer argued that he is part of the at-risk group, but the judge said that Kelly is fifty-three years old, twelve years younger than the cohort of ‘older adults’ defined by the CDC as at high risk.’

While Kelly noted that he’s had surgery while in jail, the judge added, “he does not explain how his surgical history places him at a higher risk of severe illness.

”Moreover, officials in Chicago have advised the government that doctors have completed all treatment for the defendant’s recent operation.”

The Judge also said that it is unlikely that his trial will proceed as scheduled explaining ‘as conditions return to normal, [Kelly] and his lawyers will have additional time to prepare for trial.’

