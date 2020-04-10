COVID-19: Remain There For Now, FG Tells Nigerians Abroad

The federal government has advised Nigerians in diaspora to remain there and shelf the idea of returning into the country for now to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the plea in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

He made the comment following increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria which stands at 288 as of Friday morning, with Lagos being the epicentre and Abuja closely following.

However, in totality, Lagos state government has discharged no fewer than 38 persons who have recovered fully from the dreaded disease.