COVID-19: Remain There For Now, FG Tells Nigerians Abroad

By Valerie Oke

National News

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
National News

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
General News

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
News Feed

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
National News

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Valerie Oke

The federal government has advised Nigerians in diaspora to remain there and shelf the idea of returning into the country for now to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the plea in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.

He made the comment following increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria which stands at 288 as of Friday morning, with Lagos being the epicentre and Abuja closely following.

Read Also: Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

However, in totality, Lagos state government has discharged no fewer than 38 persons who have recovered fully from the dreaded disease.

