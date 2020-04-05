COVID-19: Rivers Index Case Tests Negative

Rivers state government has announced that the only confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the state has tested negative after intense medicare, Vanguard reports.

According to the state governor, Nyesom Wike who made the disclosure while inspecting the state’s isolation centers in Portharcourt, he affirmed the state’s readiness to handle any case of the deadly disease.

He said:

“For now, we are not hundred percent ready, but we are about 90 percent ready. Luckily for us, we have no serious cases.

Read Also: Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

“The confirmed case is doing very well. They have sent her samples and it came out negative. Final sample has been sent and we are expecting the results.

“” We have visited to see the readiness of the isolation/treatment centre in Port Harcourt. Though they failed to deliver the job on Saturday as promised, we are confident in the next four days, it would have been completed.

“We are doing quite well. All members of the security council are working together to ensure that we prevent the spread of Corona Virus.”