Covid-19: Shehu Sani Laments On Quality Of Food Shared As Palliatives

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former Kaduna central lawmaker, Shehu Sanni has described the food given out as palliatives by leaders during the COVID-19 period as low quality.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further stated that the kind of food being distributed is not of the quality consumed in the houses of the leaders.

Read AlsoAlleged Extortion: Shehu Sanni Refuses To Take Lie Detector Test

The critic stated that the quality either represents what the country can afford at the moment or what the leaders feel the people deserve.

“The type of food given to you by your leaders in this #COVID19 times is certainly not the type they consume at home with their families and maids; The quality either represents what the economy can afford or what they feel you deserve.”

