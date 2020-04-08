COVID-19: Shina Peller Calls Out FG Over Distribution Of Palliatives

Shina Peller, a House of Representative member from Oyo State has called out the federal government over the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians following lockdown in many states.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadia Umar-Farouq claimed that her ministry has distributed N20,000 to 2.6 million households in the country.

Reacting to this development, the lawmaker queried the Minister on how she came up with her list and how the money was distributed across the geo-political zones in the country.

The FGN needs a better strategy, because if after this huge amount has been disbursed to households, I’m still getting loads of calls and pressure from many of my people asking for my help with palliatives, then the Government strategy isn’t right. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

Well, it’s hard to understand how N20k was distributed to 2.6m households. So, I reason that a more beneficial and “economical” approach would have been used to distribute the money, especially via Local Government Areas. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

As an example, I represent 4 Local Govts in my Federal Constituency namely ISEYIN, ITESIWAJU, KAJOLA, IWAJOWA LG areas of Oyo State. If I supervise the distribution of N10 million to 500 people at N20k per head in a LG, it will be more beneficial and the impact will be felt more. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

I have a total of 42 wards in my Fed. Constituency and I would need to give a report of the beneficiaries per ward. Also, the FG through the ministry can do a direct transfer to beneficiaries and give us a report with transfer receipts which must be pasted in all wards in Nig. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020