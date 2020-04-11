COVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team

A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria [CAN], Dr John Ibenu says Chinese doctors who recently arrived must present their certificate and disclose their years of experience before practising in the country

Ibenu said this is necessary to prevent a situation whereby somebody with less than 10 years experience would be giving orders to Nigerian doctors with over 20 years experience.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, he further shared that no Nigerian doctor could practice in Europe, America, Russia or any country without first applying to their Medical Association and be subjected to their exams.

”The Chinese doctors and nurses should present their medical certificate from their medical school; we want to see how long ago they have been practicing.

”We did not want a situation whereby somebody who graduated three to four years ago will now come here and be given instruction to somebody who has been practicing for over 20 years.

”Then, all the equipment they have brought to Nigeria should be handed over to NCDC and our medical experts to be checked thoroughly to prove that they are fit for our use.

”Until those materials are properly checked and certified okay, they should not be given to our people or used by anybody here,” he said.

He thanked the Chinese for their support and for sending their doctors but restated that as a medical doctor himself and by his judgment, Nigerian doctors have performed excellently well in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

”All our health workers and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and NCDC have done excellently well. I can say that Nigeria is number one as far as the management and control of COVID-19 is concerned.

”Nigeria has only recorded seven deaths, and so people that have recorded thousands of deaths should not be coming here to help but rather to come and learn from us,” Ibenu said.