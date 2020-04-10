COVID-19: This Is Likely Not The End Of The World – Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has revealed that superstars have now been made to look ordinary.

Taking to her Twitter page, Simi, stated that seeing that everyone is hoping for the best with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, this should humble everyone.

“Even your superstars seem more ordinary now. Lol. Showbiz is less showy when tomorrow is standing on a cliff. This should humble the fuck out of everyone.

”This is likely not the end of the world; but for those of us here to witness it, it should be the beginning of a reset of perspective, essence, mindset. Cos las las we ain’t shit. We’re just here to be the most that we can be while the universe allows it.

“One second you have all these grand plans; the next, life is running circles around you. I feel like life is telling all of humanity, collectively “you ain’t shit.” Everybody’s priority is different now. Your goals are diff now. The point to life has shifted now. Fascinating!

”When we get on the other side of this thing, I wonder if we will have learnt anything. Cos people forget”.