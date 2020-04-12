Covid-19: To Lift Restrictions Without Vaccine Disastrous: Shehu Sani

Former Kano central senator, Shehu Sanni has thrown his back behind the continuous lockdown of the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the former lawmaker, continuous shutting down until there is a vaccine is the road to life while lifting the ban without a vaccine can lead to disaster.

He made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 12th April.

“To lockdown until there’s a Vaccine is the Road to life, to lift restrictions without a vaccine is the crescent to disaster.#COVIDー19 #coronavirus: