COVID-19: Tonto Dikeh To Feed 5,000 Nigerians (Photo)

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shared that she is set to feed no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians during this period of lockdown over the novel coronavirus.

The controversial actress shared photos of the food items to be given out via her official Instagram page on Monday, 6th April.

The items include packed 5kg rice, groundnut oil, palm oil among others. Adorable isn’t it?

See what she posted below:

Arrival of different food items to feed 5,000 Nigerians by the Tonto Dikeh Foundation.