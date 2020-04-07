Entertainment

COVID-19: Tonto Dikeh To Feed 5,000 Nigerians (Photo)

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shared that she is set to feed no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians during this period of lockdown over the novel coronavirus.

The controversial actress shared photos of the food items to be given out via her official Instagram page on Monday, 6th April.

Read Also‘I Will Celebrate You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Celebrates Tonto Dikeh On Mother’s Day

The items include packed 5kg rice, groundnut oil, palm oil among others. Adorable isn’t it?

See what she posted below:

Arrival of different food items to feed 5,000 Nigerians by the Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

Previous articleTeddy A Spotted Encouraging Bambam To Work Out
Next articleCoronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nollywood Actor Tells Daddy Freeze To Borrow Wisdom From Mercy

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has got a message for popular on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze.Mr Maduagwu, in an Instagram post, asked the OAP to tap...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nollywood Actress, Anike Alajogun Tests Positive In UK

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Anike Alajogun has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, PM News reports.Aljogun, who starred in several Yoruba movies,...
Read more

I Miss Travelling – Regina Daniels Laments About COVID-19

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Insta story to reveal she misses travelling around the world in her husband’s private jet.The...
Read more

Teddy A Spotted Encouraging Bambam To Work Out

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
A video fast trending online captures the moment BBNaija couple, Teddy A could be seen waking his sleeping wife Bambam in the morning.Information Nigeria...
Read more
- Advertisement -