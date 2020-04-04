COVID-19: Two Patients Earlier Declared Negative Test Positive In Edo

There is tension at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after two patients earlier declared negative have tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Trust reports.

The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), expressed concern over the safety of its members who had contact with the patients.

The doctor, in a post on WhatsApp, said one of the patients, who was handled without precautions, died.

Further tests confirmed that the two patients were positive for the virus.

“It has been brought to our notice with great dismay that the earlier results of the two suspected COVID -19 cases previously declared negative have turned out to be positive after further tests.

“Whilst the EXCO cannot fully ascertain at this time what may have led to this, it has become imperative at this point to inform our members on the sudden turn of events.

“We expect management to issue a statement on the way forward, as this cuts across all members of staff that have been involved in the management of these patients.

“We have been informed by the infectious disease team that new samples (from the patient that is still alive) have been taken and sent out for further investigation.

The leadership of ARD implored its members to “remain calm and go about their normal duties and to continue to maintain high index of suspicion and ensure standard precautions for all patients.”

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, said contact tracing has been commenced for all staff who had direct contact with the patient.

Obaseki said: “The UBTH management has received conflicting results on the COVID-19 status of two of our patients. Another sample has been collected for confirmation.

“While we await this result, the patient has been moved to the isolation ward for continued management.

“Contact tracing has been commenced for all staff who had direct contact with the patient.

“Terminal disinfection has been mandated for all places the patient was managed.

“The patient has continued to improve clinically, vital signs remain stable and his SPO2 has ranged between 92-94%.

“Management enjoins everyone to remain calm and continue to observe the necessary standard precautions.

“Please continue to comply with all prior advisories issued by management. These will be regularly updated as needed.”