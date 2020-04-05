LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: UBTH Confirms Three Cases, One Death

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The chief medical director of University of Benin teaching hospital (UBTH),Prof. Darlington Obaseki has a confirmed the death of one of the three confined cases of coronavirus in the state in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

According to the medical practitioner, the remaining two are being looked after in an isolated ward of the university teaching hospital.

He said:

“The two surviving patients are currently being cared for by our dedicated staff in an isolation ward, with restricted access.

“Prior to the confirmation of their COVID-19 status, some of our healthcare staffers were exposed to these patients whilst using only personal protection equipment, such as surgical face-masks and gloves.

Read AlsoLagos Discharges 5 More Coronavirus Patients

“Currently all the members of staff, who are exposed to these patients, are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely, according to the current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staffers are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline during this pandemic and are, therefore, at higher risk of being exposed than the general public”, Obaseki said.

“I crave the support and understanding of the general public, as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19”, he said.

