COVID-19: UCH CMD Tests Negative 8 Days After Testing Positive

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan,  Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative for COVID-19, after a few days of isolation and treatment.

Prof Otegbayo on Sunday released a statement saying he had tested positive to the virus.

However, a new test result carried out after days of isolation and treatment, has come out negative, even though as of Wednesday, he was among the eight confirmed cases in Oyo State.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof. Jesse also announced on Twitter that he has recovered as he thanked God and all his well-wishers.

See Post Here:

Coronavirus
The Doctor’s PostC

