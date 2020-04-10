COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care Unit

According to reports, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital.

The UK PM has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday.

According to reports, Boris Johnson was moved from the intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive – and was moved to intensive care on Monday.