COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care Unit

By Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital.

The UK PM has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday.

Also Read: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

According to reports, Boris Johnson was moved from the intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive – and was moved to intensive care on Monday.

