National News

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Mission said from April 6-8, three U.S. Consulate-organized chartered flights operated by Delta Air Lines and Ethiopian Airlines repatriated 850 American citizens from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Also Read: Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

This is in addition to the 147 citizens who departed Abuja on April 4.

It noted that the repatriation flights were made possible with the cooperation of the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Lagos State Government.

Previous articleLalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus
Next articleNkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.A...
Read more

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.Recall that...
Read more

FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates free as a preventive measure...
Read more

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal government handled the conditional cash...
Read more
- Advertisement -