COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

As numbers of US citizens in Nigeria clamour for evacuation from Nigeria over the novel coronavirus, the US mission in Nigeria has issued a strong warning in the regard.

According to a statement on the official website of the mission, the citizens have been warned that the US health care is currently overwhelmed as a result of increasing coronavirus cases.

Read AlsoI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

Also, they have been warned that if they seek medical care in the US, they may be required to foot the bills from their own purse.

“U.S. Embassy Abuja and U.S. Consulate General Lagos would like potential evacuees to bear in mind the following considerations in determining if an evacuation flight is in the best interest of you and your family,” the statement read.

“This is a self-funded, one-way flight to a single destination in the United States. All passengers must sign a promissory note and repay the full cost of their seat(s).

“In addition, travellers are responsible for organizing and funding any travel to their final destination in the United States, all living expenses while in the United States, and any return travel to Nigeria. Evacuation flights can range between $1,300 and $2,400 per person.

“Healthcare systems in many localities in the United States are currently overwhelmed. If you need to seek medical care while in the United States, you will be responsible for all costs not covered by your insurance.

“Many hotels in the United States have closed or are closing. If you plan to evacuate to the United States, please ensure you secure accommodations BEFORE you travel.

“At this time, Nigerian airports are closed to all commercial international flights. If you evacuate to the United States, it is unlikely you will be able to return to Nigeria until the Nigerian government reopens the airports and commercial flights resume.”

US President Donald Trump had warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week”, predicting that there would be an increase in deaths from the disease.

