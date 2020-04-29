COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available By September: Pfizer

A vaccine for COVID-19 may be ready for emergency use by September 2020, Pfizer, an American biopharmaceutical company has said.

Pfizer stated on Tuesday that it will begin testing of the experimental vaccine in the US next week.

Worldometer reports that confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally have risen to 3,150,478, with 218,466 deaths — 964,161 recoveries.

The pharmaceutical company said the vaccine would be tested in the US after the human trials in Germany.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also stated that there are about 20 different potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in development.

Some of the companies working on a vaccine said they are accelerating the timeline for testing as experts predict that the COVID-19 pandemic may last till 2021.