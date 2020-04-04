National News

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria are coming to share their experience on how they handled the novel coronavirus in their country and not to take over the treatment of patients in the country.

This was made known by Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said on Saturday while speaking on Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Abuja.

“Whatever information the Chinese medical team made available to NCDC will be filtered and applied to address the peculiar challenges of the country on handling COVID-19 scourge.

“This is a global pandemic and from wherever assistance comes, you cannot reject it.

Read AlsoSix Coronavirus Patients Escape From Isolation Center

“For instance, the United States is opening its doors to all volunteers that will come and assist them because they are also getting overwhelmed.

“Despite its fine medical facilities and expertise, US is now saying any form of assistance coming from anywhere that will add value to the fight against COVID-19 is welcome.

“It is not as if the government of Nigeria is not appreciating efforts of its own medical experts. This is the time when Nigeria is proud and appreciating its own medical experts and showcasing its best.

“This is the time that Nigeria is mopping all its competent hands, both active and inactive, and bringing them together with a view to ensure that we beef up competent human capacity required to address the issue at hand,” he said.

