COVID-19: What Wealthy Nigerians Should Have Done Instead Of Donating To FG – Omokri

Popular social media commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says billionaires should not have donated to the federal government of Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said rather, they should have given the money to top commercial banks and ask them to credit any Nigerian with less than 10k in their accounts

He wrote:

“Instead of billionaires donating moneys to the FG, they could have given it to any top commercial bank and say ‘pay ₦10k to 100,000 Nigerians with less than ₦10k in their accounts’. You can’t trust donations to the government of General @MBuhari.”