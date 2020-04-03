National News

COVID-19: Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Geoffrey Onyeama
Geoffrey Onyeama

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria.

Speculations had started to build up over the evacuation of foreign citizens from the country.

However, speaking at the press briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday, Onyeama who was responding to a journalist who had asked if the evacuation was a result of Nigeria’s health system said that was not really the case.

Read Also: COVID-19: Governor Udom Emmanuel Announces 14 Days Total Lockdown In Akwa Ibom

“It is basically a case where people are more familiar with the health system in their various countries and so prefer to go to the various countries so in the event that they might have to be confined, they would be in more familiar surroundings and they would also have access to medical practitioners and facilities that they are used to,” Onyeama said.

“So, that is really the reason. And you will find that a large number of those countries evacuating citizens, that their heads of mission and ambassadors and other staff are still here in Nigeria and there are no plans of leaving.”

