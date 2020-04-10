COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted because of reports reaching the government on planned protests by residents of the state.

Masari said this while speaking at a stakeholder meeting in the state, adding that the government had also uncovered that despite the ban, residents of the state have been trooping to either Jigawa or Kano state to conduct such prayers.

“Last week, several vehicles and motorcycles moved to other states to perform the Jumma’at prayers. Some have been planning to stage protests in response to the suspension of the prayers,” the governor said.

“It was in that regard and to overcome the problems, that government relaxed and asked people to pray the Jumma’at with some conditions attached,” he added.

“The decision to lift the ban on religious gatherings was made on the same day that the state recorded an index case.

The state chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mohammed Nafiu Abdulaziz while reacting on the issue, said the union had already met with the state governor and the deputy and urged them to reverse the lifting of the suspension.

“The union wouldn’t have said anything to that effect if there was no case in the state. But having a reported case, we advised them to reverse the lift on the suspension and this is our stand and has been made open”

“It was lifted when there was no case and a case has come up suddenly almost same day because of this new case, the government should reverse to its earlier suspension status,” he said.