National News

COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

By Verity Awala

Must Read

SportsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: No Life Worth Risking Over Football Match – FIFA President

Gianni Infantino FIFA president, says “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Bauchi Governor Attends Jumma’at Prayers Hours After COVID-19 Recovery

Few hours after leaving isolation centre, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers.The Governor was discharged...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘No Funds Were Lost In Fire In Accountant General’s Office Fire’ – Minister

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has released an official statement in response to claims that money...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

No Decision On Two-Month Free Electricity: Power ministry

The office of the minister for power has come out to emphatically state that no decision has been made...
Read more
Verity Awala

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted because of reports reaching the government on planned protests by residents of the state.

Masari said this while speaking at a stakeholder meeting in the state, adding that the government had also uncovered that despite the ban, residents of the state have been trooping to either Jigawa or Kano state to conduct such prayers.

“Last week, several vehicles and motorcycles moved to other states to perform the Jumma’at prayers. Some have been planning to stage protests in response to the suspension of the prayers,” the governor said.

“It was in that regard and to overcome the problems, that government relaxed and asked people to pray the Jumma’at with some conditions attached,” he added.

“The decision to lift the ban on religious gatherings was made on the same day that the state recorded an index case.

Read Also: Ekiti Discharges Second Coronavirus Patient

The state chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mohammed Nafiu Abdulaziz while reacting on the issue, said the union had already met with the state governor and the deputy and urged them to reverse the lifting of the suspension.

“The union wouldn’t have said anything to that effect if there was no case in the state. But having a reported case, we advised them to reverse the lift on the suspension and this is our stand and has been made open”

“It was lifted when there was no case and a case has come up suddenly almost same day because of this new case, the government should reverse to its earlier suspension status,” he said.

Previous articleStay At Home On Easter Sunday, Timi Dakolo Tells Fans
Next articleI Will Marry Mercy If She Agrees To Be A Full Time Housewife: Nollywood Actor
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Bauchi Governor Attends Jumma’at Prayers Hours After COVID-19 Recovery

National News Verity Awala - 0
Few hours after leaving isolation centre, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers.The Governor was discharged from an isolation centre following...
Read more

‘No Funds Were Lost In Fire In Accountant General’s Office Fire’ – Minister

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has released an official statement in response to claims that money was lost in the recent fire...
Read more

No Decision On Two-Month Free Electricity: Power ministry

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The office of the minister for power has come out to emphatically state that no decision has been made yet concerning providing Nigerians with...
Read more

Stop Playing Politics With COVID-19 Directives, FG Warns Governors

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Federal Government has implored some state governors to stop playing politics with the directives issued to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -