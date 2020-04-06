Politics

COVID-19: Wike Attacks FG For Giving Lagos N10b, While Rivers Gets Nothing

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has attacked the federal government of Nigeria for releasing a whopping sum of N10b to the Lagos state government while his state is yet to receive a dime as the nation battles COVID-19.

Read AlsoExpect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, Wike lamented on why Rivers would be overlooked, despite being the greatest producer of the nation’s wealth.

He wrote:

“It is quite unfortunate that the containment of coronavirus has been politicized by the Federal Government. While Lagos State received a grant of N10billion as a commercial hub,

“Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub that produces a greater percentage of the nation’s wealth has not received any support from the Federal Government.

“One wonders why Federal Government should single out a state out of 36 States to give support. Does it mean that support will come when a State has a record of over 50 infected persons before it gets support?

“No state should be seen as more important than any other state. This is the Federal Republic. No state is superior to others.

“Rivers State is entitled to support from the Federal Government. Every day, we are inundated with letters from the Federal Government to allow oil companies to fly in expatriates to drill Oil.

“Then we ask, what is the status of those coming from Lagos? Nobody has told us their status as regards coronavirus.

“If they come to come Rivers without us knowing their status, what will be implication assuming they have the virus.”

 

 

 

 

Previous articleGovernor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Next articleI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)
