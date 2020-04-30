Cubana Chief Priest Slams Mercy Eke Over ‘Cheap Lies’

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has taken a swipe at Nigerian celebrities who are fond of attributing items to fans.

Taking a heavy swipe at Big Brother Naija housemates fond of saying fans got them items as gift, the socialite tagged them lairs.

Cubana pointed out that their lies were cheap, as he challenged fans to buy again for them.

The celebrity barman also took the opportunity to gush over his achievement and how he has helped some fans.

