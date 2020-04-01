Cubana Chief Priest Warns Burna Boy Against Fight With Ceeza Milli

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has warned Burna Boy against going into a battle of words with songwriter and artist, Ceeza Milli.

The socialist pointed out that Burna Boy fighting with Ceeza Milli would be another stupid mistake that is not worth making.

The drama between the duo started when Ceeza Milli credited some attributes of Burna Boy’s ‘On The Low‘ to himself.

After several backs and forth, Ceeza still insists credits be given to him.

See Cuban’s Post Here: