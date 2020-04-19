Daddy Freeze Confirms Willie Xo As Mercy’s Boyfriend On Live Instagram (Video)

Controversial On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze has confirmed popular rapper. Willie XO as the real boyfriend to 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke.

The popular Nigerian born British rapper had his birthday on Saturday and the on-air-personality in his birthday message dropped the bomb when he said he knows him as the boyfriend to the reality TV star.

The relationship between the duo had been a subject of public debate in the last few months after the duo were spotted enjoying a cozy moment in the UK.

