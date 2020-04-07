Daddy Freeze Slams Pastor Oyakhilome Over Comments On 5G Network

OAP Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his recent comment of the federal government having a secret plan for 5G network.

Recall that Pastor Chris had alleged that the Federal government placed a lockdown in Lagos and Abuja to install the controversial 5G network.

He opined that what has killed so many people in Wuhan, China is not Coronavirus as has been reported but rather it is the 5G network installed there.

Reacting to Pastor Chris’ comment, the popular OAP stated that it is rooted deeply in illusory correlation, attitude polarization and belief perseverance. He added that Christ Embassy founder’s recent teachings is dangerous.

See his post below: