Dagrin: I Am Honoured To Have Witnessed, Featured In His Talent – Ruggedman

By
Valerie Oke
-
Dagrin
Dagrin

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has joined the rest of celebrity to drop tributes to late indigenous rap maestro, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun also known as Dagrin, ten years after he passed on.

Ruggedman, in his tribute, said he is honoured to be one of those who witnessed and featured in the late singer’s talent.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out in his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Dear Dagrin, I am honoured to be one of those who witnessed and featured your great talent. May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

 

