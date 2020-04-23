Dagrin’s Former Producer Sossick Celebrates Late Rapper

April 22nd marked the 10th year since the passing of rapper Dagrin and many took to social media to again celebrate him.

One of those who celebrated him is his former producer Sossick.

Taking to Twitter, Sossick wrote;

”Peace god, 10 years. I’ll hold on to the madness that we did. The wave was like never seen before, and I’m proud to have been a part of it, a part of your life that history will never forget. A street soldier, a fighter, a legend, and the streets CEO. REST IN PEACE god.”