Daniel Ademinokan Celebrates Wife, Stella Damasus With On Her 42nd Birthday

Movie director, Daniel Ademinokan took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Stella Damasus on her 42nd birthday.

Sharing a beautiful photo of the actress, the movie director wrote:

“@stelladamasus everyone you have come in contact with can testify that trully you are one of a kind. An enigma. Stellz, happy birthday to you my partner in crime, and a million other things. LOL.

You are loved, you are blessed, you are special, you are favoured, and may your days forever be filled with light.

As a family, we are blessed to have you. As a husband…I can never have enough words to describe the incredibly memorable, blessed and remarkable life I’ve had with you.

This is the beginning of the best days of the rest of your life. Happy Birthday Love.”



See the full post below: