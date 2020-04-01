Davido Admits Wizkid Inspired Him, Other Artistes To Do Music (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido finally admitted that his colleague, Wizkid motivated him and some other artistes to venture into music.

The singer made this known in a live video chat with DJ ECool on Tuesday.

Contrary to beliefs, Davido tried to make it clear that there is no beef between him and Wizkid as he spoke on how the latter’s journey inspired him.

“… And then I got back (from Atlanta, US again) and people said, ‘There’s another guy again o, but this one is younger’ (laughs) ‘Girls love him, he’s the new thing…’ I was like ‘what?’ So, I listened to his music and I was like ‘This sh** is fire” he said.

“You know who I’m talking about… You know Wizkid came and that’s when we; all the young guys were like, ‘I’m doing this sh** too, bruh… That n***a (Wizkid) came with some fire, bro…”

After the conversation, DJ ECoool played Wizkid’s first official single, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ which was released in January 2010.

Davido grooved to the song and he revealed his favorite track was ‘Wiz Party.’

The father of three went on to reveal he appeared in the visuals of ‘Pakurumo’, another Wizkid song and he also implored people not to get upset at him for setting up a record label show off challenge on Twitter.

Watch the videos below: