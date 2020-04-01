Entertainment

Davido Admits Wizkid Inspired Him, Other Artistes To Do Music (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido finally admitted that his colleague, Wizkid motivated him and some other artistes to venture into music.

davido overtakes wizkid
Music entertainers, Wizkid and Davido

The singer made this known in a live video chat with DJ ECool on Tuesday.

Contrary to beliefs, Davido tried to make it clear that there is no beef between him and Wizkid as he spoke on how the latter’s journey inspired him.

“… And then I got back (from Atlanta, US again) and people said, ‘There’s another guy again o, but this one is younger’ (laughs) ‘Girls love him, he’s the new thing…’ I was like ‘what?’ So, I listened to his music and I was like ‘This sh** is fire” he said.

“You know who I’m talking about… You know Wizkid came and that’s when we; all the young guys were like, ‘I’m doing this sh** too, bruh… That n***a (Wizkid) came with some fire, bro…”

After the conversation, DJ ECoool played Wizkid’s first official single, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ which was released in January 2010.

Davido grooved to the song and he revealed his favorite track was ‘Wiz Party.’

The father of three went on to reveal he appeared in the visuals of ‘Pakurumo’, another Wizkid song and he also implored people not to get upset at him for setting up a record label show off challenge on Twitter.

Read Also: Davido Says His Father Donated N750M To Help Fight Coronavirus

Watch the videos below:

 

Previous articleTonto Dikeh Goes For Coronavirus Test
Next articleEniola Badmus Reveals Her Wish For April; Gives Updonate On Her Health Condition
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Am Ready To Drink The Water Toke Makinwa Bathe With Because Of Love – Nollywood Actor

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared that he is ready to drink the water that On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa bathed with because of the...
Read more

Tiwa Savage Shares Her Risqué Photos On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to share some risqué photos of herself as she observes self-isolation in Lagos, Nigeria.Information Nigeria recalls...
Read more

Davido Tests Negative For Coronavirus Again

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that he has again undergone a second coronavirus test.Recall the singer claimed to have tested weeks ago and he...
Read more

‘There Would Be Lot Of Breakups, Separations After Coronavirus’ – Uche Maduagwu

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has shared a hint of the aftermath of the global pandemic of the Coronavirus.According to the actor,...
Read more
- Advertisement -