‘Davido Blocked Me’ – Nigerian Dancer, James Brown Reveals (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown reported singer, Davido to Folarin of HG2 Filmworks during a live chat via Instagram on Sunday.

The dancer said that he really likes Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma Avril Rowland but he got blocked on the photo-sharing app for no good reason.

James Brown emphasized on the fact that he big fan of the singer and he would never say anything bad about him because he is a ‘vibe’ so he doesn’t understand why he would be restricted from viewing his post on social media.

According to Folarin, a web user claimed the singer probably blocked him because he is gay.

Reacting to the comment, the dancer said the singer once claimed ‘if he was gay, he would walk freely in Nigeria.’

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Live broadcast

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

