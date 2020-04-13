‘Davido Blocked Me’ – Nigerian Dancer, James Brown Reveals (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown reported singer, Davido to Folarin of HG2 Filmworks during a live chat via Instagram on Sunday.

The dancer said that he really likes Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma Avril Rowland but he got blocked on the photo-sharing app for no good reason.

James Brown emphasized on the fact that he big fan of the singer and he would never say anything bad about him because he is a ‘vibe’ so he doesn’t understand why he would be restricted from viewing his post on social media.

According to Folarin, a web user claimed the singer probably blocked him because he is gay.

Reacting to the comment, the dancer said the singer once claimed ‘if he was gay, he would walk freely in Nigeria.’

Watch the video below: