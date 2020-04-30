Davido Celebrates Chioma With Adorable Birthday Message

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his partner, Chioma Avril Rowland on the occasion of her birthday.

The singer in his message said, if not for the lockdown, the city would have been turned upside down for her sake.

He then went on to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW❤️ !!! Ohhhh Man if we weren’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me.”