Davido Gives Update On Chioma’s Health

Nigerian singer and father of three, Davido, has given an update on his girlfriend’s health.

Recall a few days ago, the singer had taken to social media to announce that his woman Chioma, who recently returned from the UK, tested positive for coronavirus.

While fielding questions on social media, the singer gave an update on Chioma’s health, saying she is not showing any symptoms yet and that she is perfectly fine.

A Fan had asked the OBO crooner and he had replied;

“She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now .. she is perfectly fine”